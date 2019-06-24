South Korea wants to hold an inter-Korean summit before US President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul, scheduled for this weekend, South Korean Unification Ministry's spokesman Lee Sang-min said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) South Korea wants to hold an inter-Korean summit before US President Donald Trump's visit to Seoul, scheduled for this weekend, South Korean Unification Ministry's spokesman Lee Sang-min said on Monday.

Trump is going to arrive in Seoul on Saturday after the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"Our stance remains unchanged that it is desirable for an inter-Korean summit to take place ahead of the G-20 summit and the South Korea-US summit ... The government is making efforts in various ways for an early resumption of inter-Korean and North-US talks," Lee said.

On Sunday, North Korean media reported that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had exchanged letters, which sparked rumors about a possible trilateral meeting between Kim, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

The South Korean presidential administration refuted speculations on the issue.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with Kim and Moon having held three bilateral summits. Kim has also held two meetings with US President Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement last June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements.