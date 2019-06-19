UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Seeks Joint Fund With Japan Firms To Compensate War Labourers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

South Korea seeks joint fund with Japan firms to compensate war labourers

South Korea said Wednesday it was open to talks with Japan on the issue of wartime forced labour if local and Japanese firms set up a joint compensation fund for victims of the policy

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korea said Wednesday it was open to talks with Japan on the issue of wartime forced labour if local and Japanese firms set up a joint compensation fund for victims of the policy.

Relations between the two US allies have been increasingly strained by a series of rulings from South Korean courts ordering Japanese firms that used wartime forced labour to compensate victims.

Japan's government and the firms involved have rejected the rulings, with Tokyo saying the issue was settled when the two countries normalised relations.

Last month, Tokyo proposed the issue be put to arbitration under the terms of an agreement signed by the two countries in 1965, when ties were normalised.

The agreement calls for the two countries to set up an arbitration panel if they cannot resolve a dispute through diplomatic negotiations.

South Korea on Wednesday offered a counter-proposal that would see South Korean and Japanese firms -- including those involved in the court cases -- set up a voluntary fund to compensate the victims.

"If Tokyo accepts our offer, our government is willing to review the Japanese government's request (to discuss the issue)," the ministry said in a statement.

Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

When relations were normalised, Tokyo agreed a reparations package that included grants and cheap loans intended to cover victims of various wartime policies.

Japan argues that package should have permanently resolved the issue.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan South Korea North Korea Market From Government Agreement Court Labour

Recent Stories

UN Rapporteur Says Sanctions Over Khashoggi Case S ..

6 seconds ago

MoCC signs LOU with Stimulus to attract students f ..

11 seconds ago

DFSA suspends licence of Rasan Capital Limited

15 minutes ago

Sharjah introduces healthcare professionals to UNI ..

15 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif demands 50% raise in salaries of go ..

20 minutes ago

South Korea to send 50,000 tonnes of rice to North ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.