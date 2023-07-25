South Korea Seizes Record Amount of Drugs in H1 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) South Korea's customs agency seized a record amount of drugs in the first half of 2023, enough to be consumed by 5 million people, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

A total of 329 kilograms (725 Pounds) of illegal drugs were seized at the border in the first six months, up 39% from the same period in 2022, the media said, citing data from the Korea Customs Service (KCS). This figure is the largest for the first half of a year, and such an amount could have been consumed by 5.05 million people at the same time, the news agency added.

Despite the increase in the amount of drugs seized, the number of smuggling attempts is 12% lower than last year.

Out of a total of 325 cases, 149 were carried out via international mail, 92 via express cargo and 81 via personal transportation, the report said. In addition, the average amount of drugs in a single case has reportedly increased.

Data from the KCS showed that methamphetamine accounted for 42.5% of all drugs seized, followed by cannabis (25.2%) and ketamine (7.3%).

The increase in drug smuggling in South Korea came amid tighter border controls and rising local demand for narcotics, according to the report.