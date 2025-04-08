South Korea Sets Presidential Election For June 3: Acting President
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, the country's acting president said Tuesday, after Seoul's former leader Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over a disastrous declaration of martial law.
South Korea has been effectively leaderless since December, when former president Yoon attempted to subvert civilian rule but was quickly impeached by lawmakers and suspended from office.
A court last week upheld his impeachment, stripping him of the top job, and triggering fresh elections, which must be held within 60 days.
The government had held "discussions with the National Election Commission and other related agencies", Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.
It also took into account "the need to ensure smooth election operations and allow sufficient time for political parties to prepare," he said.
As a result they have decided "to set June 3 as the date for South Korea's 21st presidential election," he said, adding that the day would be designated as a temporary public holiday to facilitate voting.
Han called upon ministries and the National Election Commission to "make thorough preparations to ensure an election that is fairer and more transparent than ever, and one that can earn the trust of the people."
Unlike a regular poll, where a president-elect has a two-month transition period, the winner of the June 3 election will be inaugurated the following day.
For the time being, Prime Minister Han is running the government as the acting president, a job he resumed recently after the Constitutional Court threw out his own impeachment.
