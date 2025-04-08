Open Menu

South Korea Sets Presidential Election For June 3: Acting President

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 08:30 AM

South Korea sets presidential election for June 3: acting president

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, the country's acting president said Tuesday, after Seoul's former leader Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over a disastrous declaration of martial law.

South Korea has been effectively leaderless since December, when former president Yoon attempted to subvert civilian rule but was quickly impeached by lawmakers and suspended from office.

A court last week upheld his impeachment, stripping him of the top job, and triggering fresh elections, which must be held within 60 days.

The government had held "discussions with the National Election Commission and other related agencies", Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.

It also took into account "the need to ensure smooth election operations and allow sufficient time for political parties to prepare," he said.

As a result they have decided "to set June 3 as the date for South Korea's 21st presidential election," he said, adding that the day would be designated as a temporary public holiday to facilitate voting.

Han called upon ministries and the National Election Commission to "make thorough preparations to ensure an election that is fairer and more transparent than ever, and one that can earn the trust of the people."

Unlike a regular poll, where a president-elect has a two-month transition period, the winner of the June 3 election will be inaugurated the following day.

For the time being, Prime Minister Han is running the government as the acting president, a job he resumed recently after the Constitutional Court threw out his own impeachment.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire ..

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..

7 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's Natio ..

Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration

7 hours ago
 UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saud ..

UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

7 hours ago
 AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitm ..

AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..

7 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships wi ..

Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengt ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

8 hours ago
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

9 hours ago
 What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their ..

What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

9 hours ago
 AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus o ..

AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..

9 hours ago
 Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

9 hours ago

More Stories From World