South Korea Sets Up Task Force To Support Defectors From North - Unification Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 03:53 PM

South Korea has established a team comprising members of several state departments to assist North Korean defectors in a range of spheres, including employment, education and mental health, the Unification Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) South Korea has established a team comprising members of several state departments to assist North Korean defectors in a range of spheres, including employment, education and mental health, the Unification Ministry said on Monday.

"Close cooperation among related agencies is crucial as crisis situations experienced by North Korean defectors in the settlement process often involve intertwined economic, social, and psychological factors. Accordingly, the Government has set up a team to promote safety support for North Korean defectors, comprised of nine members from the Unification Ministry and related agencies," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong Joo told a briefing.

The team will work towards helping defectors adapt in the society, including through employment, the spokesperson added.

According to a government survey held last year, 1,582 out of 33,800 North Koreans living in the South needed additional aid besides a regular welfare package given to defectors under the resettlement system.

