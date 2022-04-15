South Korea Should Exert More Pressure on Russia Over Ukrainian Crisis - President-Elect

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) South Korea should more actively engage in the international campaign to exert pressure on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol told The Washington Post.

"We should take part in the international pressure campaign on Russia, which the current government is doing to a certain extent. When we are asked by the international community to participate more, we need to firmly demonstrate our attitude of respect for the international rules-based order," Yoon said.

There are many obstacles to South Korean arms deliveries to Ukraine, according to the president-elect.

"Therefore, we provided $10 million worth of humanitarian aid under the current administration, and I think we need to provide more such aid," he added.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.