South Korea Showcases F-35A Fighter Jets for First Time During Armed Forces Day - Reports

(@imziishan)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) South Korea has for the first time showcased F-35A fighter jets purchased from the United States during the country's Armed Forces Day ceremony in the southeastern city of Daegu on Tuesday, media reported.

A total of four fighters were showcased during the event, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Three of them carried out a demonstration flight, and the last one was personally inspected by President Moon Jae-in, who arrived in Daegu on a KUH-1 Surion helicopter, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries, the country's aerospace and defense company.

About 2,000 of soldiers and more than 30 vehicles participated in the event, the media said.

By 2021, South Korea plans to receive 40 F-35A fighters worth $6.1 billion. Eight aircraft were put at the disposal of the country's military and being used at the training stage. As many as 13 fighters could reportedly take up combat duty by the end of the year.