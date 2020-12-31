UrduPoint.com
South Korea Signs Deal With Moderna To Procure 40Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Authorities

South Korea on Thursday signed an agreement with Moderna pharmaceutical company on the procurement of 40 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine for 20 million citizens, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) South Korea on Thursday signed an agreement with Moderna pharmaceutical company on the procurement of 40 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine for 20 million citizens, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in held talks with Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, and the sides agreed on the procurement of 40 million vaccine doses that will be delivered in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Earlier in December, South Korea signed agreements with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, AstraZeneca and Pfizer pharmaceutical companies to purchase vaccines against the coronavirus for 36 million people.

In addition, another 20 million doses of the vaccine will be provided to South Korea as part of the WHO's COVAX Facility. According to the current plan, vaccine shipments will begin in the first quarter of 2021, starting with AstraZeneca, vaccines from Janssen and Moderna will be delivered in the second quarter, while deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will start in the third quarter.

By late 2021, the 52-million-people nation plans to receive a total of 106 million doses.

