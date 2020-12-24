UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Signs Deals With Janssen, Pfizer To Buy Vaccines For 16Mln People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:50 AM

South Korea Signs Deals With Janssen, Pfizer to Buy Vaccines for 16Mln People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) South Korea has signed agreements with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Pfizer pharmaceutical companies to purchase vaccines against the coronavirus for 16 million people, South Korea's media reported on Thursday.

The country will buy vaccines for 10 million people from Pfizer and 6 million from Janssen, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea has earlier signed a deal with AstraZeneca and wants to reach deals with Moderna and the World Health Organization's global vaccine project of COVAX.

The Asian nation plans to start the vaccination campaign in the second quarter of 2021.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 78.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.72 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

South Korea has confirmed more than 52,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 700 fatalities, JHU adds.

Related Topics

World Buy South Korea March Media From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

7 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

8 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

7 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

9 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.