South Korea Slashes Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The South Korean central bank on Thursday lowered its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, marking the second consecutive monthly cut and the lowest rate since October 2022
BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The South Korean central bank on Thursday lowered its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, marking the second consecutive monthly cut and the lowest rate since October 2022.
The Bank of Korea cited intensifying downward pressure on economic growth, stabilized inflation, and a slowdown in household debt as key reasons for the decision.
Despite increased exchange rate volatility, it is appropriate to further cut the base rate to mitigate downside risks to the economy, the bank stated.
The bank expects inflation to remain stable despite upward pressure from a rising exchange rate, thanks to declining global oil prices and subdued demand.
Inflation is projected to come in at 2.3% this year and 1.9% next year, revised down from the previous forecast of 2.5% and 2.1%.
It noted that inflation trends will depend on exchange rates, global oil prices, economic growth, and potential changes in public utility fees.
The Bank of Korea has also lowered its growth projections, reflecting a sluggish export sector and slowing employment gains.
The central bank now forecasts economic growth of 2.2% this year and 1.9% in 2025, down from its earlier estimates of 2.4% and 2.1%.
Recent Stories
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..
Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
More Stories From World
-
Ballot counting slowly under way in Namibia after long delays15 minutes ago
-
Frank Lampard appointed as new Coventry City manager44 minutes ago
-
China, Indonesia to hold joint military exercise: Defense Spokesperson44 minutes ago
-
Perfect Liverpool on top of Champions League, Dortmund also among winners44 minutes ago
-
Georgia’s parliament approves composition of country’s new Cabinet54 minutes ago
-
Banan exhibition in Saudi capital Riyadh celebrates global handicrafts55 minutes ago
-
Saeed Ghani reviews PPP's foundation day public meeting arrangements55 minutes ago
-
Lebanon army deploys under Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Berlin doctor suspected of killing eight elderly patients1 hour ago
-
France says ready for budget concessions to avert 'storm'1 hour ago
-
Liberian ex-warlord Prince Johnson dead: party, senate1 hour ago
-
'Europe's best' Liverpool aim to pile pain on Man City2 hours ago