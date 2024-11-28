Open Menu

South Korea Slashes Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:23 PM

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

The South Korean central bank on Thursday lowered its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, marking the second consecutive monthly cut and the lowest rate since October 2022

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The South Korean central bank on Thursday lowered its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, marking the second consecutive monthly cut and the lowest rate since October 2022.

The Bank of Korea cited intensifying downward pressure on economic growth, stabilized inflation, and a slowdown in household debt as key reasons for the decision.

Despite increased exchange rate volatility, it is appropriate to further cut the base rate to mitigate downside risks to the economy, the bank stated.

The bank expects inflation to remain stable despite upward pressure from a rising exchange rate, thanks to declining global oil prices and subdued demand.

Inflation is projected to come in at 2.3% this year and 1.9% next year, revised down from the previous forecast of 2.5% and 2.1%.

It noted that inflation trends will depend on exchange rates, global oil prices, economic growth, and potential changes in public utility fees.

The Bank of Korea has also lowered its growth projections, reflecting a sluggish export sector and slowing employment gains.

The central bank now forecasts economic growth of 2.2% this year and 1.9% in 2025, down from its earlier estimates of 2.4% and 2.1%.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Bank North Korea October From Employment

Recent Stories

The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

4 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

4 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

56 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

58 seconds ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

1 minute ago
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago

More Stories From World