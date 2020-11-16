South Korea Sounds Alarm Over Pollutant Particles in Air Arriving From China

South Korea's western regions, including the capital city of Seoul, are experiencing the third of the four-grade high level air pollution amid influx of pollutants from neighboring China, the South Korean National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Environment, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) South Korea's western regions, including the capital city of Seoul, are experiencing the third of the four-grade high level air pollution amid influx of pollutants from neighboring China, the South Korean National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Environment, said on Monday.

The authorities have measured specifically the concentration of ultrafine dust, or PM 2.5.

"In most areas the concentration will be high due to the accumulation of domestically produced fine dust, caused by stagnant air and the convergence of air currents ... The eastern region will see high concentration levels in the afternoon due to the added fine dust arriving from overseas," the institute said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The migration of polluted air from China is attributed to this country having turned on heating for the winter season and opened factories following the COVID-19 shutdown, according to the report.

The third-level pollution � referred to as "bad" in South Korea � is reportedly expected to continue in Seoul and other western regions, including Incheon, throughout Tuesday.

The air alert in Seoul was issued on Sunday, for the first time since February 22.