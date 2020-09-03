South Korea Starts Assembling First Domestic Fighter Jet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) South Korea began assembling a prototype of its first domestic fighter jet, KF-X, and plans to end the development in 2026, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the country's arms procurement agency.

Since late 2015, Seoul has been working on the KF-X project to design its own cutting edge fighter jet to replace the current F-4 and F-5.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) company has begun assembling the prototype at the assembly line in the southern city of Sacheon.

The prototype is planned to be ready in the first half of 2021, and the entire development process is scheduled to conclude in 2026, following ground and flight tests.

The fighter is said to be able to fly at a maximum speed of Mach 1.81 at a flying range up to 1,800 miles and with a maximum payload of almost 17,000 Pounds.