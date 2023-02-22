South Korea Starts Training Polish Pilots to Operate F-50 Fighter Jets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The South Korean air force launched a training program for Polish pilots to operate FA-50 light fighter jets under the deal signed by the two states in 2022, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

Under the program, eight pilots from Poland will undergo a 23-week training course in two stages, with the first four pilots expected to complete the program by July 21, while the rest would start it in May and finish by October 13, the report said.

The pilots will use a T-50 trainer jet to study flight theory and gain combat skills and then switch to a FA-50 simulator in the final week of the program to complete the training, according to Yonhap.

In September 2022, Warsaw signed a deal with Seoul to buy 48 FA-50 light fighter jets as part of a broader 65 billion zloty ($14.5 billion) arms deal reached by the two countries earlier that year.

In October, Polish media reported that under the two countries' arms cooperation, South Korea would supply Poland with 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, 1,000 K2 tanks, and 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers alongside the FA-50 fighters.