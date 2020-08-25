UrduPoint.com
South Korea Strengthens Measures To Fight Coronavirus Disinformation - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Korea Communications Commission is boosting measures of fighting disinformation on the topic of the coronavirus infection, calling such disinformation a crime against the society.

"We intend to take tough measures in relation to such publications, in particular, to promptly delete and block such information," the commission said in a Tuesday statement.

The commission is calling on people who have come across false information relating to the coronavirus to contact the police.

According to current South Korean legislation, people publishing false news about COVID-19 can be prosecuted for violation of public order, as well as business violations.

South Korea's coronavirus death toll stands at 309, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 17,600. The number of recovered individuals in South Korea stands at 14,200.

In the past two weeks, the daily increase of coronavirus cases in South Korea grew proportionately from 56 to 332, reaching a record 397 cases on Sunday. The last time that a greater daily increase was reported was on March 7, when 483 new cases were confirmed in South Korea over a 24-hour period.

Starting from Wednesday, August 26, and up until September 11, kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul, as well as in other central regions are switching to online class format, according to education Minister Yoo Eun-hae.

