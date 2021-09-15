UrduPoint.com

South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produced SLBM - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) South Korea successfully tested a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in presence of President Moon Jae-in, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the presidential administration.

The tests were conducted at a testing ground of the South Korean national agency for defense research and development.

The event was attended by the president and key governmental and army officials. The army will assess the results of the test and make a decision on putting the SLBM into service.

The SLBM was launched from the Dosan Ahn Changho submarine. It precisely hit the short-range targets.

According to Yonhap, South Korea became the seventh country in the world that managed to create its own SLBM.

