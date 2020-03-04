South Korea Summons Singapore Ambassador Over Coronavirus-Related Travel Ban - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) South Korea's Foreign Ministry has summoned Singapore's ambassador in Seoul to lodge a complaint about a blanket ban on South Koreans entering Singapore due to coronavirus concerns, media reports said Wednesday.

Singapore earlier this week expanded its travel restrictions to include all foreigners who have been to South Korea, China, Iran or northern Italy over the past two weeks.

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn received Ambassador Eric Teo and expressed his protest over Singapore's decision, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Teo for his part acknowledged South Korea's efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus and vowed to remain in close contact with the leadership in Seoul to gauge developments of the situation.

South Korea remains the worst-affected nation with COVID-19 outside China, with over 5,600 confirmed cases and at least 28 deaths from the outbreak.