South Korea Surveyed North's Military Facilities After Pyongyang's Drone Launch - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) South Korea took photos of North Korea's key military facilities, including using unmanned reconnaissance equipment, in response to the North's drone launch, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The South Korean military sent human-controlled and unmanned reconnaissance assets to the adjacent areas of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) north of the military demarcation line (inter-Korean border), thus taking increased measures in response to the intrusion of North Korean drones into our airspace, and carried out reconnaissance and operational activities, including photo shooting of the main military infrastructure (of North Korea)," Lee Jong-ho, head of military operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.

Four small North Korean drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.

The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of its airspace by North Korean drones "a clear provocation" and pledged to respond decisively.

