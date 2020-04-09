South Korea Suspends Visa-Free Entrance to Country Due to COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

South Korea has decided to halt visa-free entry to the country and suspend agreements with other countries concerning short-term visas due to fears of the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a press release

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) South Korea has decided to halt visa-free entry to the country and suspend agreements with other countries concerning short-term visas due to fears of the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a press release.

"The foreign and justice ministries of South Korea have decided to implement measures to suspend short-term visas and temporarily halt visa-free travel agreements. Tougher entry procedures aim to reduce the number of foreigners arriving in the country so that South Korean citizens could worry less and use quarantine resources more effectively," the ministry said.

South Korea suspended visa-free entry for citizens of 90 countries that had previously barred entry for South Koreans, according to the ministry.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has reached 10,423, with nearly 7,000 recoveries and 204 fatalities. According to the authorities, 66 foreigners are among the patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.