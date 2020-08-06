South Korea, Switzerland in Final Stage of Talks to Sign Intel-Sharing Deal - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) South Korea and Switzerland are in the final stage of talks on concluding a military intelligence sharing agreement to enhance bilateral defense cooperation, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing officials from the South Korean Defense Ministry.

If the deal is signed, Switzerland will become the 23rd country to have a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Seoul.

Switzerland is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, an armistice monitoring panel launched to halt the 1950-53 Korean War.

The South Korean-Swiss talks are coming against the background of stalled denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the United States. After the US and North Korean leaders held two denuclearization summits in 2018 and 2019, Washington and Pyongyang faced a deadlock, as the former demanded the complete dismantling of all North Korea's nuclear facilities in exchange for sanctions relief, while North Korea insisted that part of the restrictions be lifted before denuclearization begins.