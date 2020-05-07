South Korea Tested New Hyunmoo-4 Missile in April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Seoul conducted a successful test of a new missile in April, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the government.

The test took place at the Anheung testing site, according to the media.

The new missile, called the Hyunmoo-4, is said to have the range of up to about 497 miles and be capable of carrying a 2-tonne payload.

Two launches were reportedly made during the test, with only one of them successful.