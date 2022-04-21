South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles on Monday - Reports

South Korea successfully tested two submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) on Monday in the country's latest effort to deploy the new weapon system, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing government sources

According to the news agency, the South Korean military launched two SLBMs within an interval of 20 seconds from a Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarine in the Yellow Sea. The missiles traveled about 400 kilometers (248 miles) and struck the assigned targets.

The test launches were reportedly observed by Director of National Security Office Suh Hoon.

The successful tests indicate that the missiles might soon be put into service, Yonhap reported.

In September 2021, South Korea successfully tested its new SLBM at a testing ground of the South Korean Agency for Defense Development. President Moon Jae-in, who attended the event, said the ballistic missile would serve as deterrence against alleged North Korean provocations. The Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, that Seoul intended to put the unveiled homegrown SLBM into service in the second half of 2022.