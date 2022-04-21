UrduPoint.com

South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles On Monday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 11:29 PM

South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles on Monday - Reports

South Korea successfully tested two submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) on Monday in the country's latest effort to deploy the new weapon system, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) South Korea successfully tested two submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) on Monday in the country's latest effort to deploy the new weapon system, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the news agency, the South Korean military launched two SLBMs within an interval of 20 seconds from a Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarine in the Yellow Sea. The missiles traveled about 400 kilometers (248 miles) and struck the assigned targets.

The test launches were reportedly observed by Director of National Security Office Suh Hoon.

The successful tests indicate that the missiles might soon be put into service, Yonhap reported.

In September 2021, South Korea successfully tested its new SLBM at a testing ground of the South Korean Agency for Defense Development. President Moon Jae-in, who attended the event, said the ballistic missile would serve as deterrence against alleged North Korean provocations. The Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, that Seoul intended to put the unveiled homegrown SLBM into service in the second half of 2022.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea North Korea September Event From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive Natio ..

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive National Drug Control Strategy - Wh ..

1 minute ago
 Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions ..

Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia

1 minute ago
 KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's ..

KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's positive picture

1 minute ago
 Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 1 ..

Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 107% Over Year - State Media

4 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death a ..

Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure economic development of tribal area ..

Govt to ensure economic development of tribal areas: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.