South Korea Tests Drone Taxis In Seoul - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) New demonstration trials of the unmanned drone taxis have been held in Seoul's financial capital of Yeouido, the Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to Yonhap news agency, the ministry of land, infrastructure and transport has tested six drone taxis in Yeouido district, in western Seoul.

Similar tests were conducted out at test sites outside the South Korean capital in 2019.

Together with the city administration, the ministry tested air drones of various designs and is seeking to develop urban air mobility (UAM) solutions to begin commercial services in 2025.

The UAM project, when completed, is expected to solve the traffic issues on the ground.

The six drones used in the testings include EH216s made by Chinese Ehang company while South Korea's Hanwha Systems Co. demonstrated drone taxi "Butterfly", which was developed jointly with US-based company Overair.

As Ronhap News Agency reports that Hanwha hopes to  team up with Korea Airports Corporation to build the world's first terminal for vertical take-off and landing of drone taxis at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport.

