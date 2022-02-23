UrduPoint.com

South Korea Tests L-SAM Missile Defense System - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) South Korea has successfully conducted a test of a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) to combat the missile potential of North Korea, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the test was conducted at the Taean site 93 miles from Seoul following a series of test launches by North Korea earlier this year, including those of hypersonic missiles.

The details of the test have not been disclosed, except for its objective - to check whether the L-SAM missile can fly along a given trajectory and fall on the designated spot.

South Korea plans to deploy L-SAM by 2026 as part of a missile program aimed at intercepting enemy missiles at an altitude of up to 37 miles, the news agency said.

L-SAMs are expected to become a key part of Seoul's anti-missile program, along with Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles and medium-range surface-to-air missiles, the report said.

