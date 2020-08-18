UrduPoint.com
South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions, Including On Church Services - Prime Minister

Tue 18th August 2020

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions, Including on Church Services - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) South Korea is strengthening restrictions against the spread of COVID-19, which include a ban on all church services, except for contact-free ones, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday.

"In particular, regarding churches in the capital region, only contact-free services will be permitted, while all other gatherings and activities are prohibited," the prime minister said in a video address.

Also banned are all events and gatherings in the capital with more than 50 participants if indoors, and more than 100 if outdoors. Twelve types of establishments, such as clubs, cafes and karaoke will cease their work.

South Korea has confirmed a total of 15,761 cases, with a death toll of 306.

