UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Actively Cope With Any Toxic Water Leak At Fukushima Plant - Seoul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

South Korea to Actively Cope With Any Toxic Water Leak at Fukushima Plant - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) South Korea will actively deal with any leakage of radioactive water from the overflowing storage tanks at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant that may result from Tokyo's efforts to flush some of this toxic water into the Pacific Ocean, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Japan unveiled its plan last year, prompting backlash from environmental protection agencies.

"If it's deemed necessary, we will ... closely cooperate with our neighbors in the Pacific ... to actively cope with the problem of the discharge of contaminated water," a South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Spokesman Kim In-chul told reporters that Seoul became aware of the plan last August and had proposed bilateral and multilateral talks. It also wants to ask Tokyo to share details on the water disposal plans, he said.

TEPCO, the utility managing the power station, said it was running out of place to store the water that had come in contact with the nuclear fuel following the 2011 Fukushima meltdown, which was triggered by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Water Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea May August From Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

18 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.