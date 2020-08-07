UrduPoint.com
South Korea To Allocate $1Mln In Aid To Lebanon Over Beirut Port Explosion - Seoul

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

South Korea to Allocate $1Mln in Aid to Lebanon Over Beirut Port Explosion - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) South Korea will provide Lebanon with $1 million in humanitarian aid in the wake of the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Our government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in the amount of $1 million to Lebanon, which was seriously affected by the powerful explosion in Beirut on August 4," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that it would transfer 10,000 kits of medicines and other emergency supplies to the victims through South Korea's Dongmyeong unit stationed in Lebanon as part of UN peacekeeping forces.

The South Korean government is also promoting an additional $3 million in aid to Lebanon to support Syrian refugees in the country and help fight the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion took place at the port of Beirut, which affected nearly half of the city. According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port. The latest reports indicate that 149 people were killed and about 5,000 others were injured in the incident.

