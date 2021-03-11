South Korea to Allocate $200,000 in Aid for Equatorial Guinea After Port Blasts - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) South Korea will provide Equatorial Guinea with $200,000 in humanitarian aid after the deadly explosions that hit the port of Bata, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Sunday, a series of explosions hit a military base in Bata, the key economic hub of Equatorial Guinea. The blasts left about 100 people killed and hundreds more injured.

"The government hopes that its emergency support will help citizens in Equatorial Guinea who have suffered difficulties due to large-scale explosions that took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said the blasts had been caused by the "negligence" of servicemen and the carelessness of farmers who lit a fire near army warehouses.