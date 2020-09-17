South Korea to Allocate $300,000 in Aid for Floods-Hit Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) South Korea will provide Sudan, which is hit by heavy floods, with $300,000 in humanitarian aid, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

The country's foreign ministry said that a part of the aid would be provided in kind - for example, water purification tablets and blankets - while the rest of the assistance would be provided via the UN humanitarian body, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Since mid-July, Sudan has been experiencing an unusual level of heavy rains, which intensified over the last week prompting the government to declare a three-month state of emergency in the country.

The disaster has left over 100 people dead and more than 110,000 houses damaged or destroyed.