South Korea will be a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in 2021, Chang Jae-bok, an ambassador for public diplomacy at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) South Korea will be a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in 2021, Chang Jae-bok, an ambassador for public diplomacy at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

The status of a guest country at the forum was introduced to highlight close cultural ties the country invited as a special guest has with Russia. In the past, China, Italy, Japan and Greece were given this distinction. Azerbaijan will be the guest country this year.

"In 2021, "Russian Seasons" are expected to take place on the Korean Peninsula, and the Republic of Korea will participate in the St.

Petersburg International Cultural Forum as a guest country," Chang said at a reception of the South Korean Embassy in Moscow.

The official expressed hope that such events would further boost mutual trust and understanding between the two nations.

South Korea and Russia are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2020. According to South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae, about 300 events related to culture, the economy, science and other spheres are expected to take place throughout 2020.