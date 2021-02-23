UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Begins COVID-19 Vaccination On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:20 PM

South Korea to begins COVID-19 vaccination on Friday

South Korea will launch its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Friday, health authorities said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea will launch its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Friday, health authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Department, the drive will be launched by administering the vaccines of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca starting Friday and those of the US drugmaker Pfizer's on Saturday.

South Korea has procured COVID-19 vaccines for 56 million people under the UN-led COVAX initiative and through separate contracts with foreign drug firms, according to Yonhap news Agency.

The country planned to receive 2.59 million doses of vaccines by AstraZeneca through the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, the agency said earlier on Feb. 4.

"The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines procured through the COVAX Facility, enough to inoculate 58,000 people, are scheduled to arrive on Friday, Feb. 26, and will be administered to 55,000 hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients starting Saturday," the country's health department said.

"The 1.5 million doses (for 750,000 people) produced by a domestic firm SK Bio-science will be delivered to distribution centers from Feb. 24 to 28. The first round of doses will be distributed to public health centers and convalescent hospitals nationwide on Feb. 25-28," it added.

Over the past 24 hours, South Korea reported 357 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the caseload to 87,681.With 11 more fatalities, the country's death toll rose to 1,573, according to the agency.

Related Topics

World South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

SEC discusses development of administrative work s ..

7 minutes ago

Water level reduces to 1410.35 feet in Tarbaila Da ..

2 minutes ago

Daily COVID-19 cases in Russia drop to lowest sinc ..

2 minutes ago

Rs1,043,000 fine imposed on profiteering

2 minutes ago

China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countri ..

8 minutes ago

Suicide bomber strikes near Somali mall, police st ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.