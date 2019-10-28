South Korea to Build Country-Wide Fences to Block ASF-Infected Wild Boars - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea's authorities will put up fences stretching from the western border city of Paju to Goseong in the east coast to prevent wild boars infected with African swine fever (ASF) from moving to the south of the country, the national media reported on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) South Korea's authorities will put up fences stretching from the western border city of Paju to Goseong in the east coast to prevent wild boars infected with African swine fever (ASF) from moving to the south of the country, the national media reported on Monday.

The decision to build fences came amid rising concerns that the wild boars may travel longer distances during the breeding season, the Yonhap news outlet said, adding that the country's authorities are planning to allow the use of guns in a wider area.

On Monday, South Korea's quarantine officials started a search operation for dead wild boars possibly infected with ASF.

The number of dead boars that have tested positive for the disease has risen to 15.

The animal disease was first detected in South Korea in mid-September. The exact origin of the virus remains unknown, though it reportedly could have traveled to the country through its border with North Korea.

The disease is not harmful for people, but is fatal for pigs and has no cure currently available. prices on pork in South Korea have decreased by 40 percent since the outbreak of the disease.