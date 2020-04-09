UrduPoint.com
South Korea to Compensate Hospitals With $84Mln for Coronavirus Fight - Response Center

Seoul will compensate 146 South Korean medical facilities engaged in the fight against coronavirus pandemic with 102 billion won ($84 million), the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Seoul will compensate 146 South Korean medical facilities engaged in the fight against coronavirus pandemic with 102 billion won ($84 million), the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Thursday.

"After verification and recommendation by the commission for the discussion of compensation for damages, the central coronavirus response headquarters announces that on April 10, approximately 102 billion won will be allocated to 146 medical institutions affected by the fight against COVID-2019," the statement read.

According to a statement released by the authority that is coordinating South Korea's fight against the coronavirus, 53 medical facilities will be compensated for temporary closures and reordering to face the pandemic; five hospitals can expect compensations between 3 and 5 billion won; and one hospital is set to receive over 5 billion won.

The statement went on to say that the list of facilities that bore the burden of tackling the pandemic will constantly be revised and updated, with pharmacies and shops likely to be included.

South Korea is now confidently past the peak of the infection, with only 39 new cases registered over 24 hours by midnight on Thursday, the lowest since late February. Nearly 7,000 people have recovered from over 10,000 of those infected, while 204 have died.

The country briefly became the worst-affected region outside China, but quickfire response measures and aggressive testing has helped the numbers contract.

