South Korea to Conduct Cybersecurity Drills Involving US, Russia, China - Defense Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) South Korea will conduct remote multinational cybersecurity exercise involving the United States, China and Russia, as well as other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Eight format to boost the countries' capabilities in countering cyberthreats, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The exercise is scheduled to take place on November 17 as part of the virtual session of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus where ministers from 10 ASEAN countries as well as Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the US are taking part in.

"It is expected that the training will help reduce gaps among the members in their capabilities to respond to cyberthreats," the ministry said adding that the countries will carry out tasks including analysis of malicious software.

Over the past years the US has repeatedly accused both Russia and China of posing threats to its national security in the cyberspace. Russia, on its part, has denied the accusations, saying that it is the US that has been conducting damaging cyberattacks against its foreign adversaries.