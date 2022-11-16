UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Conduct Cybersecurity Drills Involving US, Russia, China - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

South Korea to Conduct Cybersecurity Drills Involving US, Russia, China - Defense Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) South Korea will conduct remote multinational cybersecurity exercise involving the United States, China and Russia, as well as other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Eight format to boost the countries' capabilities in countering cyberthreats, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The exercise is scheduled to take place on November 17 as part of the virtual session of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus where ministers from 10 ASEAN countries as well as Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the US are taking part in.

"It is expected that the training will help reduce gaps among the members in their capabilities to respond to cyberthreats," the ministry said adding that the countries will carry out tasks including analysis of malicious software.

Over the past years the US has repeatedly accused both Russia and China of posing threats to its national security in the cyberspace. Russia, on its part, has denied the accusations, saying that it is the US that has been conducting damaging cyberattacks against its foreign adversaries. 

Related Topics

India Australia Russia China Japan South Korea United States North Korea November From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

12 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.