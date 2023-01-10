UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Correct Mistakes On Korean War Memorial Wall In US - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 08:10 PM

South Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said on Tuesday it would work with the United States to investigate and correct spelling mistakes and other errors on the wall of remembrance for US service members killed during the 1950-53 Korean War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023)

On Monday, The New York Times reported that 1,015 Names of US military personnel on the wall of memory were misspelled. Historians told the newspaper that the monument was also missing the names of about 500 people, and included the names of another 245 military personnel who had died under circumstances unrelated to the war.

"There must not be even a single error on the Wall. By taking an exhaustive review in cooperation with the US Department of Defense and South Korea's defense ministry, (we) will swiftly confirm any errors and rectify them if there are any," the ministry was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The veterans ministry reportedly added that the current spelling of the names had been based on a list provided by the countries' authorities.

The $22 million Korean War Wall of Remembrance was opened in July 2022 in Washington. A significant part of the funds for the project was provided by the South Korean government. The monument, made of black granite slabs, contains the names of 36,574 US servicemen and over 7,200 members of the Korean Augmentation to the US army.

More Stories From World

