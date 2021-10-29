UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Develop Its Own Naval Interception System - Arms Procurement Agency

Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) South Korea will start developing its own naval interception system in December to protect its ships from hostile aircraft and missiles, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said on Friday.

South Korea, which currently imports interception systems from the United States and the Netherlands, expects to develop its own Close In Weapon System-II (CIWS-II) by 2027, DAPA said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The CIWS-II project will be based on the technologies developed in South Korea with the capacity to counter various types of threats, including hostile sea skimming missiles and high-speed boats, according to the state arms procurement agency.

Once the interception system is ready to be deployed, it will be mounted on large warships, including next-generation destroyers, which are currently in development under the country's ambitious "Korea Next-Generation Destroyer" program.

Stalled denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea, lack of progress in inter-Korean relations and recent North Korean military buildup have prompted South Korea to embark on a self-help strategy to reinforce its defense system.

