South Korea to Donate $5Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Pyongyang Via WHO- Unification Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Seoul has announced plans to allocate $5 million in humanitarian assistance to Pyongyang through the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to make medical care more accessible to North Korean citizens, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Friday.

South Korea last contributed to its northern neighbor through the WHO in 2014.

"The South Korean government has decided to allocate funds [to North Korea], based on the belief that this project would help reduce infant and maternal mortality rate," the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, Seoul metropolitan government is planning to donate $1 million to tackle food insecurity in North Korea.

In June, South Korea allocated $8 million in humanitarian aid to improve the nutrition situation for children and pregnant women in North Korea. According to a report published by the United Nations in May, more than 10 million people in North Korea suffer from severe food insecurity due to natural disasters and international sanctions.