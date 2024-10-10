Open Menu

South Korea To Double ASEAN Development Fund By 2027

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

South Korea to double ASEAN development fund by 2027

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) South Korea on Thursday announced plans to double its cooperation funds for key projects in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region to $48 million by 2027, according to local media.

The pledge by President Yoon Suk Yeol was made during a summit between ASEAN and South Korea in Vientiane, Laos, held on the margins of an ongoing ASEAN summit that brought together leaders and representatives from the regional bloc.

"Today, South Korea and ASEAN established a comprehensive strategic partnership to further enhance cooperation," Yonhap news Agency quoted Yoon as saying.

"As partners for shared prosperity, we will push for comprehensive cooperation across a wide range of areas," he added.

ASEAN, in a separate statement, said the summit adopted a joint statement on the establishment of an ASEAN-South Korea "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," which it called meaningful, substantive, and mutually beneficial.

The meeting reviewed the achievements of ASEAN-South Korea relations and discussed its future direction under the newly launched partnership.

It was the first upgrade of relations between the two sides in 14 years, after they established a lower-level "strategic partnership" in 2010, according to Yonhap.

South Korea is ASEAN's sixth dialogue partner to reach the highest level of ties, following the US, China, Japan, Australia, and India.

The ASEAN region is home to more than 700 million people, spans 4.5 million square kilometers (1.7 million square miles), and recorded a total GDP of $3.62 trillion in 2022.

Related Topics

India Australia China Vientiane Japan South Korea Laos Media From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

11 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

31 minutes ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

17 hours ago
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

17 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

19 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

21 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

21 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

21 hours ago

More Stories From World