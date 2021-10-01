South Korea to Extend Tough COVID-19 Measures for Another 2 Weeks - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) South Korea will extend existing requirements for social distancing across the country by two weeks due to an upward swing in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced on Friday.

On September 25, South Korea registered 3,273 new COVID-19 cases per day, setting a record for the daily increase since the start of the pandemic. The anti-pandemic restrictions were scheduled to be lifted on October 3, but with the increase in COVID-19 incidence, the deadline was extended for another two weeks.

On July 1, the country announced its plans to gradually relax the restrictions and introduced a new system of social distancing consisting of four levels instead of the previous five-step control.

However, same month, due to a surge in cases, Seoul, central Gyeonggi province and Incheon enforced the highest, fourth level of social distancing, which bans groups of more than two people from meeting after 18:00. The measures have been continually extended since July.

Under the newly extended restrictions, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to work until 22:00. In the metropolitan area, groups of no more than six people can gather before 18:00 if at least two of them are fully vaccinated.

After 18:00, the government has allowed gatherings of up to six people, but on the condition that four of them are fully vaccinated.

Restrictions for weddings, birthdays and outdoor sports will also be somewhat relaxed depending on the number of fully vaccinated participants, the prime minister said. Weddings without a banquet can now be attended by 99 people, with a banquet ” by 49 people.

In regions where the fourth level of restrictions remains, bars and clubs, gaming and entertainment centers will remain closed. Sports events can be held without spectators. Religious services are allowed with attendance less than 10% of the usual number of parishioners, but only up to 99 people.

In regions where the third level of restrictions was introduced, gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed, if at least four of them are vaccinated. Sports events can be attended by up to 30% of the possible number of spectators in open stadiums and 20% in closed ones. In religious services, 20% of parishioners are allowed to participate.

South Korea has recorded a daily case increase of over 1000 for the past 86 days.