South Korea To Freeze Public Utility Fees In First Half Of 2023 - President

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that the government was planning to freeze railroad, postal, and other public utility fees in the first half of 2023 to ease people's economic burden.

"We will handle public utility fees managed by the central government, such as road, railroad and postal fees, under the principle of a freeze during the first half of the year as much as possible... We will control the scope and speed of increases in electricity, gas and other energy fees to minimize people's burdens, and provide more generous support to vulnerable groups," Yoon told an emergency economic and public livelihood meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president also called on the communications and financial industries to take active steps in containing prices.

Yoon said that the government will put the communications and financial industries at the center of all policies and asked ministers to contemplate "day and night" over ways to ease the people's burdens, stressing the need to base all policies on science rather than on ideology and populism as these have proven to increase people's burdens.

The news agency reported earlier, citing the country's Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry, that gas tariffs rose 30% year-on-year in January 2023 amid the rise in energy prices on world markets due to the Ukraine conflict. In January, Yoon approved the allocation of some $77.65 million from state reserve funds for emergency support for vulnerable people against the backdrop of rising bills of heating.

Electricity and utility prices in South Korea were also up in 2022. According to the Korean Statistical Information Service, the utility price index was 135.75 points in January, a 31.7% increase year-on-year. This was the highest rise in energy prices since April 1998, when prices of energy rose 38.2% year-on-year during the Asian financial crisis.

Seoul believes it is still possible to keep prices at current levels in the first half of 2023, but in the long term, tariffs will have to be raised in line with market factors. However, the authorities pledged to support the population with low income.

