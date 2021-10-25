UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Gradually Return To Normal After COVID-19 Starting November - President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) South Korea will begin to gradually return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic from November thanks to the high vaccination rate cross the country, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday.

As of Saturday, some 35.9 million of the nation's 51.3 million population, or over 70%, have been fully immunized, the Yonhap news agency reported. Thus, the country reached the target set by the government as a precondition to return to normalcy.

"Based on stable containment and high vaccination rates, we are commencing a gradual return to normal life," Moon said in a budget speech at the National Assembly, as quoted by the news agency.

"It will begin being implemented in earnest in November."

The president also pledged support for small businesses and those affected by the pandemic and the measures to curb it.

Some coronavirus-related restrictions, such as a mandatory mask-wearing, however, will remain in force after November to further slow the virus' spread.

