South Korea to Grant Stay Permits to Myanmar Citizens Amid Ongoing Violence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Seoul will issue special permits allowing Myanmar nationals to stay in South Korea on humanitarian grounds starting from next week amid growing violence in the Southeast Asian country following a military coup last month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean justice ministry.

The emergency measure is set to cover nearly 25,000 Myanmar nationals who are currently in South Korea, waiting for the situation in their homeland to stabilize, the news agency said.

The temporary stay permits will be issued to those people who cannot extend their about-to-expire visas. As for those whose visas have already expired, the authorities will allow them to stay in the country until it becomes safe to voluntarily return home.

Yonhap added that the move aimed at minimizing civilian casualties in Myanmar, where the military are oppressing pro-democracy protesters.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in crisis since early February when the military toppled the democratically elected government. The junta has since launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor, de facto leader San Suu Kyi. Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.