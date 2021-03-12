UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Grant Stay Permits To Myanmar Citizens Amid Ongoing Violence - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:52 PM

South Korea to Grant Stay Permits to Myanmar Citizens Amid Ongoing Violence - Reports

Seoul will issue special permits allowing Myanmar nationals to stay in South Korea on humanitarian grounds starting from next week amid growing violence in the Southeast Asian country following a military coup last month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean justice ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Seoul will issue special permits allowing Myanmar nationals to stay in South Korea on humanitarian grounds starting from next week amid growing violence in the Southeast Asian country following a military coup last month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean justice ministry.

The emergency measure is set to cover nearly 25,000 Myanmar nationals who are currently in South Korea, waiting for the situation in their homeland to stabilize, the news agency said.

The temporary stay permits will be issued to those people who cannot extend their about-to-expire visas. As for those whose visas have already expired, the authorities will allow them to stay in the country until it becomes safe to voluntarily return home.

Yonhap added that the move aimed at minimizing civilian casualties in Myanmar, where the military are oppressing pro-democracy protesters.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in crisis since early February when the military toppled the democratically elected government. The junta has since launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor, de facto leader San Suu Kyi. Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.

Related Topics

Dead Internet San Seoul Myanmar South Korea North Korea February From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

29 minutes ago

Govt keen to establish mountaineering institute: A ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal profiteers not to be tolerated, says Actin ..

2 minutes ago

Detained British-Iranian woman 'needs urgent treat ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU uploads merit lists for BS, MSc programmes on ..

4 minutes ago

12 arrested for gas decanting in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.