South Korea to Hold Series of Climate Change Forums Ahead of P4G Global Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) South Korea is expected to host 10 sessions on climate change next week in the run-up to the Partnering for Green Growth(P4G) global summit, scheduled to take place later this month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The forums will be held on the sidelines of the Green Future Week, which will run from Monday through Thursday to raise awareness about climate change ahead of the P4G Seoul Summit, the media outlet said, citing the event's preparatory committee.

The P4G and the Global Goals 2030 conference will take place on May 30-31. Its "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality" theme aims to boost market-based partnerships and encourage the private sector to invest in P4G innovative solutions.

The summit will be a stepping stone to the 26th UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), set to be held in Scotland's Glasgow in November.

The COP26 climate summit aims to ensure that countries establish 2030 emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement commitments, to encourage countries affected by climate change to restore ecosystems, and to mobilize at least $100 billion investment in climate per year from developed countries.