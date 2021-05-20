UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Hold Series Of Climate Change Forums Ahead Of P4G Global Summit - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:41 PM

South Korea to Hold Series of Climate Change Forums Ahead of P4G Global Summit - Reports

South Korea is expected to host 10 sessions on climate change next week in the run-up to the Partnering for Green Growth(P4G) global summit, scheduled to take place later this month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) South Korea is expected to host 10 sessions on climate change next week in the run-up to the Partnering for Green Growth(P4G) global summit, scheduled to take place later this month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The forums will be held on the sidelines of the Green Future Week, which will run from Monday through Thursday to raise awareness about climate change ahead of the P4G Seoul Summit, the media outlet said, citing the event's preparatory committee.

The P4G and the Global Goals 2030 conference will take place on May 30-31. Its "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality" theme aims to boost market-based partnerships and encourage the private sector to invest in P4G innovative solutions.

The summit will be a stepping stone to the 26th UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), set to be held in Scotland's Glasgow in November.

The COP26 climate summit aims to ensure that countries establish 2030 emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement commitments, to encourage countries affected by climate change to restore ecosystems, and to mobilize at least $100 billion investment in climate per year from developed countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Paris Seoul Glasgow South Korea May November Media Event From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja claims PSL 6th edition is happening in ..

13 minutes ago

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura ..

29 minutes ago

Japan name European-based squad for Myanmar World ..

5 minutes ago

MWMC seeks financial bidding for procurement of sp ..

5 minutes ago

Putin to Discuss COVID-19 Fight at Eurasian Econom ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan faces surge in virus cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.