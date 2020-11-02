South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Korea, Nuclear Safeguards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are set to hold their ninth round of high-level talks this week over North Korea's nuclear program and other related topics, media reported Monday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, IAEA chief Massimo Aparo will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook on Tuesday to discuss verifications of North Korea's nuclear program as well as cooperation in enhancing nuclear safeguards.

The two sides began negotiations in 2013 as part of efforts to promote bilateral strategic communication and keep tabs on Seoul's northern neighbor, whose nuclear program remains shrouded in secrecy.