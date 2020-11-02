UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Host Talks With IAEA Over North Korea, Nuclear Safeguards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:16 PM

South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Korea, Nuclear Safeguards

South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are set to hold their ninth round of high-level talks this week over North Korea's nuclear program and other related topics, media reported Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are set to hold their ninth round of high-level talks this week over North Korea's nuclear program and other related topics, media reported Monday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, IAEA chief Massimo Aparo will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook on Tuesday to discuss verifications of North Korea's nuclear program as well as cooperation in enhancing nuclear safeguards.

The two sides began negotiations in 2013 as part of efforts to promote bilateral strategic communication and keep tabs on Seoul's northern neighbor, whose nuclear program remains shrouded in secrecy.

Related Topics

Nuclear Seoul South Korea North Korea Media

Recent Stories

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

29 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

31 seconds ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

32 seconds ago

Austria's OMV Says to Appeal Poland's Demand to Br ..

40 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

Bounce Club East wins Rashid Minhas basketball tou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.