South Korea to Import 36 Combat Choppers by 2028 - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) South Korea will buy an extra 36 combat helicopters worth $2.8 billion from abroad by 2028, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced Wednesday.

This is on top of 36 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters that the military secured and deployed between 2012 and 2021, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"This second batch project is to enhance our ground forces operations of offensive maneuvers," an official with the administration was quoted as saying by the agency.

A procurement committee headed by Defense Minister Suh Wook will now begin vetting helicopters and manufacturers. The budget of the second batch was increased due to inflation and extra requirements.

