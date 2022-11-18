South Korea to Impose New Sanctions Against North Due to Intercontinental Missile Launch

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the preparation of new deterrence measures against North Korea, due to its recent alleged intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, the presidential office stated on Friday, as cited by Yonhap.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea allegedly launched a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, a so-called "monster rocket" reportedly capable of reaching the US mainland. The South Korean military reported that the missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and reached an altitude of 6,100 kilometers at a maximum speed of Mach 22, which is 22 times faster than the speed of sound. According to Japanese officials, the missile fell about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island.

"President Yoon ordered a strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture, active implementation of measures to strengthen the executability of the extended deterrence against North Korea agreed between South Korea and the U.S., and a strengthening of security cooperation between South Korea, the U.

S. and Japan," his office said, as quoted by the South Korean media.

The president also urged the UN Security Council and international community to strongly condemn the missile testing by North Korea.

"Also, he ordered action for strong condemnation and sanctions against the North, including a U.N. Security Council response, together with the United States and the international community," the statement added.

The new launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan and warned the United States and its allies in that Pyongyang would respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence and intensification of provocative military activities in the region.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. For example, Pyongyang launched more than 20 short-range missiles on November 2. Pyongyang has said North Korea's military-related activities come in response to "provocations" by South Korea and its allies - the US and Japan.