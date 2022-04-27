South Korea to Intensify Nuclear, Missile Defense Capabilities Against North - Committee

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The government of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will strengthen the country's deterrence capability against nuclear and missile threats emanating from North Korea, the South Korean presidential transition committee said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country will continue to accelerate its nuclear potential.

"North Korea's nuclear and missile threats have become a serious and real threat to us, and building the capacity to deter them is the most urgent task," the committee said in a statement.

The new government is also set to strengthen the South Korean-US alliance and complete the creation of a three-axis response system to defend from possible North Korean nuclear and missile threats, simultaneously developing advanced military technologies and weapons, the statement added.

For 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted over 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches and four nuclear missile tests. In contrast, his farther Kim Jong Il during 17 years in power carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.