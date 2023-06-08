UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Introduce AI-Embedded Textbooks In 2025 - Education Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital textbooks will be introduced in South Korea's elementary and middle schools starting from 2025 to 2028 in an effort to equip students and teachers in need of assistance with personalized content and features such as translation, the South Korean Education Ministry said on Thursday.

"The AI-embedded textbooks offer not only personalized contents tailored to individual students based on their data, but it also provides various features such as interpretation and subtitles for students and teachers who require assistance, as well as translation capabilities for students from multicultural backgrounds," the ministry said in a statement.

The AI-embedded digital textbooks have been introduced as part of the government's digital education initiative and will offer a variety of learning content through virtual space and interactive AI technologies. They will be able to recommend more basic tasks for students who are lagging behind, and more complex tasks such as discussions and essay writing for fast learners.

"In the development of safe AI-embedded textbooks for students, the publishing companies and EdTech companies will be required to adhere to ethical principals including measures to block harmful content. Concurrently, schools will further enhance students' digital literacy through education on ICT (Information and Communication Technology) ethics and prevention of excessive reliance on technology, following the 2022 revised National Curriculum," the statement read.

The ministry added that starting in 2025, AI-embedded textbooks will be implemented in key subjects such as mathematics, English and computer science. By 2028, the range of subjects will be expanded to include Korean language, social studies, history, science and technology.

Both paper and digital textbooks will be used in schools until all students, parents and teachers can skillfully use AI-embedded textbooks and achieve the desired educational effects, according to the ministry.

