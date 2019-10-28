UrduPoint.com
South Korea To Introduce AI National Strategy Seeking Global Leadership In Sector - Moon

Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that Seoul would be putting forward an artificial intelligence (AI) national strategy to propel the country to the forefront of the developing industry of the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that Seoul would be putting forward an artificial intelligence (AI) national strategy to propel the country to the forefront of the developing industry of the future.

"Artificial intelligence is approaching us as a new civilization beyond the advance of science and technology," Moon said at the DEVIEW 2019 major tech conference in Seoul, as cited by the Yonhap news outlet.

He added that he planned to push for an AI-government through the country's signature e-government system, which was launched in 1993 as an information superhighway that provides citizens access to public services through an efficient online network.

Moon added that his administration has already allocated a total of 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) of next year's budget for the data, network and AI sectors, which was a 50 percent increase from 2019's budget.

The South Korean president vowed to create economic conditions for businesses to make "aggressive investments" in the industry and reap "quick profits" to stimulate the advancement of the project.

In 2018, South Korea's Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) announced it would invest about $2 billion in developing core AI technology over the next five years to become a global powerhouse in the sector by 2022.

South Korea has been heavily investing in ICT since the 1960s and has emerged as a world leader in the sector.�

In 2018, the UN Data Center published an e-government survey ranking governments' effectiveness in delivering public services through online platforms. South Korea ranked first in terms of effectiveness and third in terms of continued e-government development.

