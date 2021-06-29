South Korea to Issue 3 Types of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates - Health Authorities

South Korean health authorities will issue three different types of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which will allow their owners to avoid some the restrictions, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) South Korean health authorities will issue three different types of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which will allow their owners to avoid some the restrictions, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, those who received the first dose of the vaccine will be allowed to go mask-free on the streets starting July 1.

The certificates will include the name of the vaccine received and the date of the vaccination.

The paper certificates will be issued at public service centers across the country, while digital versions will be generated through the specially developed COOV mobile app, which is available on Android and iOS devices.

Another paper certificate that can be attached directly to the identity card will also be available for seniors who may find it inconvenient to use mobile apps.

As of Tuesday, 15.3 million South Koreans received the first dose of the vaccine, which accounts for 29.8% of the country's total population.