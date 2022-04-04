South Korea to Issue Travel Documents to Ukrainians Without Passports - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians of Korean origin or family members of those who are on a long-term stay in South Korea will be eligible for a special travel document if they do not have passports to apply for a visa, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Monday

On March 9, South Korea simplified the visa application process for ethnic Koreans from Ukraine and families of its Ukrainian residents, but they would still need a passport to apply. Eligible family members include spouses, minors, parents, siblings and grandparents.

"In light of the situation in Ukraine, the South Korean government decided to issue special entry permits to Ukrainians (ethnic Koreans and families of long-term residents in the Republic of Korea) who, during the process of urgent evacuation, could not obtain a passport and cannot apply for the special humanitarian entry measure enacted by our government to enable them to enter the country," the ministry said.

The simplified procedure granted those Ukrainians and ethnic Koreans from Ukraine who have previously received a South Korean visa the right to receive exactly the same visa without additional documents and free of charge. Those who visit South Korea for the first time will receive a 90 day stay permit.

On February 28, the South Korean government assigned a special humanitarian status to the Ukrainians living in the country, allowing them to remain in South Korea after the expiration of their legal stay.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.