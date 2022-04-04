UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Issue Travel Documents To Ukrainians Without Passports - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 10:31 PM

South Korea to Issue Travel Documents to Ukrainians Without Passports - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians of Korean origin or family members of those who are on a long-term stay in South Korea will be eligible for a special travel document if they do not have passports to apply for a visa, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Ukrainians of Korean origin or family members of those who are on a long-term stay in South Korea will be eligible for a special travel document if they do not have passports to apply for a visa, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Monday.

On March 9, South Korea simplified the visa application process for ethnic Koreans from Ukraine and families of its Ukrainian residents, but they would still need a passport to apply. Eligible family members include spouses, minors, parents, siblings and grandparents.

"In light of the situation in Ukraine, the South Korean government decided to issue special entry permits to Ukrainians (ethnic Koreans and families of long-term residents in the Republic of Korea) who, during the process of urgent evacuation, could not obtain a passport and cannot apply for the special humanitarian entry measure enacted by our government to enable them to enter the country," the ministry said.

The simplified procedure granted those Ukrainians and ethnic Koreans from Ukraine who have previously received a South Korean visa the right to receive exactly the same visa without additional documents and free of charge. Those who visit South Korea for the first time will receive a 90 day stay permit.

On February 28, the South Korean government assigned a special humanitarian status to the Ukrainians living in the country, allowing them to remain in South Korea after the expiration of their legal stay.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Same Luhansk Donetsk South Korea North Korea February March Visa Family From Government

Recent Stories

SSP visits city's Bazar to review security arrange ..

SSP visits city's Bazar to review security arrangements

53 seconds ago
 Benfica have 'no fear' of Liverpool, says Taarabt

Benfica have 'no fear' of Liverpool, says Taarabt

55 seconds ago
 EU Efforts to Isolate, Weaken Russia to Come at Co ..

EU Efforts to Isolate, Weaken Russia to Come at Cost - Commissioner

56 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister Declares 40 Russian Diplom ..

German Foreign Minister Declares 40 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

59 seconds ago
 French fruit endure coldest April day in 75 years

French fruit endure coldest April day in 75 years

5 minutes ago
 President writes letter to PM, Leader of Oppositio ..

President writes letter to PM, Leader of Opposition to propose suitable person f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.